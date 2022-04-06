CBRE: Modern Retail Stock In Romania Seen Growing By Over 140,000 Sqm In 2022

CBRE: Modern Retail Stock In Romania Seen Growing By Over 140,000 Sqm In 2022. The modern retail stock in Romania is expected to grow by approximately 147,000 square meters by the end of 2022, of which 22% will be delivered in capital Bucharest and the remaining 78% will be delivered across Romania, both in the main regional hubs and in tertiary cities, in line with data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]