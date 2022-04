BCR To List RON351M Bond Issue On Bucharest Stock Exchange On April 8

BCR To List RON351M Bond Issue On Bucharest Stock Exchange On April 8. Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), the second largest bank in Romania by assets, will be listing a new corporate bond issue worth RON351.5 million, under the stock ticker BCR27, on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Friday (April