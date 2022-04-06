Safetech Innovations Teams Up With Fidelis CybersecurityRomanian cybersecurity company SafeTech Innovations (SAFE.RO), listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Wednesday announced a partnership with Fidelis Cybersecurity, a US-based cybersecurity company focused on quickly detecting and responding to cyber threats and data (...)
Purcari Seeks To Distribute Dividends At 4.4% YieldShareholders of wine producer Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO) are expected to approve at their general meeting of April 28 a proposal to distribute a gross dividend of RON0.51 per share, with the yield reaching 4.4%.
Connections Consult Sets Up Subsidiary In U.S.Connections Consult (CC), a Romanian company specialized in providing software and IT service, on Wednesday announced the establishment of its wholly-owned US subsidiary, Connections Consult USA LLC (CC USA), in Fairfax, Virginia, company officials said in a (...)