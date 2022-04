Purcari Seeks To Distribute Dividends At 4.4% Yield

Purcari Seeks To Distribute Dividends At 4.4% Yield. Shareholders of wine producer Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO) are expected to approve at their general meeting of April 28 a proposal to distribute a gross dividend of RON0.51 per share, with the yield reaching 4.4%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]