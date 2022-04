EveryMatrix Leases 7,500 Sqm Of Office Space In Bucharest-based Arghezi 4 Project

EveryMatrix Leases 7,500 Sqm Of Office Space In Bucharest-based Arghezi 4 Project. iGaming software provider EveryMatrix is expanding its development hub in capital Bucharest and announces the conclusion of a lease contract for an office space of 7,500 square meters within Bucharest-based Arghezi 4 project developed by Strabag Real (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]