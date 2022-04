Moody's Upgrades Alpha Bank Romania's Deposit Ratings To Ba1; Outlook Changed To Stable From Positive

Moody's Upgrades Alpha Bank Romania's Deposit Ratings To Ba1; Outlook Changed To Stable From Positive. Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) on Wednesday (April 6) upgraded the long-term deposit ratings of Alpha Bank Romania S.A. (ABR) to Ba1 from Ba2, and changed the outlook on these to stable from positive. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]