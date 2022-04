Romania Retail Sales Inch Up 0.1% On Month In February 2022

Romania Retail Sales Inch Up 0.1% On Month In February 2022. Retail sales in Romania, excluding vehicle and motorcycle sales, inched up 0.1% in unadjusted data in February 2022 compared to January 2022, data from the country’s statistics institute INS showed Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]