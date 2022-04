EximAsig 2021 Underwritings Hit RON29.9M

EximAsig 2021 Underwritings Hit RON29.9M. EximAsig, the insurance-reinsurance company majority held by EximBank, ended 2021 with gross underwritten premiums worth RON29.9 million, while the number of insurance contracts doubled from 2020, in line with company information. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]