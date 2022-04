ClusterPower Inaugurates Biggest Data Center in Romania

ClusterPower Inaugurates Biggest Data Center in Romania. ClusterPower, a company founded by Romanian entrepreneurs Cosmin Georgescu, Vladimir Ester and Carmen Ursa Georgescu in 2019, inaugurated on the largest data center in Romania, in Mischii, Dolj County April 1, 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]