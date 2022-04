One United Properties Buys 3,065-Sqm Land Plot to Expand Bucharest’s One Lake Club Housing Project

One United Properties Buys 3,065-Sqm Land Plot to Expand Bucharest’s One Lake Club Housing Project. Real estate developer One United Properties bought a 3,065-sqm land plot to expand One Lake Club housing project located on the banks of Lake Tei of Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]