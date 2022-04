Pipe Maker TehnoWorld Revenue Overshoots RON300M Mark in 2021

Pipe Maker TehnoWorld Revenue Overshoots RON300M Mark in 2021. Polyethylene pipe manufacturer TehnoWorld based in Suceava, northern Romania, posted RON309 million revenue in 2021, an increase of 18% on the previous year, Finance Ministry data show. The profit went down slightly to RON32.3 million, while the number of employees rose slightly to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]