Connections Consult announces the establishment of its subsidiary in Virginia, USA

Connections Consult announces the establishment of its subsidiary in Virginia, USA. Connections Consult (CC) announces the establishment of its wholly-owned US subsidiary, Connections Consult USA LLC (CC USA), in Fairfax, Virginia. CC USA will focus on digital transformation and the delivery of software solutions to public and private sector customers in the United States of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]