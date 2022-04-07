 
Romaniapress.com

April 7, 2022

Supreme Court denies appeal filed by former Tourism Minister Elena Udrea, maintains six- years in prison sentence
Apr 7, 2022

Supreme Court denies appeal filed by former Tourism Minister Elena Udrea, maintains six- years in prison sentence.

A panel of five Supreme Court judges on Thursday denied an appeal filed by former Tourism Minister Elena Udrea and the other defendants in the “Bute boxing gala” case, thus sustaining a six-year in prison sentence. The court’s ruling was taken by a majority of votes and is final, so... The post (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Tradesilvania Partners With TechVentures Bank Tradesilvania, the premium platform for investing in digital goods, has concluded a new strategic partnership with TechVentures Bank whereby Romanians will be able to safely access digital assets.

Romania's GDP Grows 2.4% In 4Q/2021 Vs 4Q/2020 Romania's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 2.4% in real terms (in unadjusted data) and by 3.9% in seasonally adjusted data in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the same quarter of 2021, the country’s statistics board INS said (...)

US Fried Chicken Chain Popeyes Wants to Open 6 Units in Romania in 2022, all in Bucharest US restaurant chain Popeyes, due to officially enter the Romanian market in April 2022 in a franchise system, wants to open six units this year, all in Bucharest. The first unit will be opened on April 9, in Baneasa Shopping City of northern (...)

One United Properties acquires 3,065 square meters of land to expand the development of One Lake Club, on the shores of Lake Tei One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate, announces the acquisition of a new plot of land with an area of ​​3,065 square meters, for the extension of the residential complex One Lake Club, located on the shores of Lake Tei (...)

Romanian Clothes Producer Hermosa Aims to Double Network in 2022 Apparel producer Hermosa of Braila now has four own stores, another one operated by a partner in a franchise system and wants to almost double its network this year.

SeedBlink develops a secondary market where investors can access liquidity The company has also launched a Club product for members who want to diversify their portfolio The European investment platform for technology startups SeedBlink is launching an annual membership SeedBlink Club – and is working to create a secondary market where investors can trade their assets (...)

Farm Machinery Producer Maschio-Gaspardo Seeks to Hire 65 People for Arad Plant Italy’s farm machinery producer Maschio-Gaspardo, which owns a plant in Chisineu-Cris of Arad, currently has 65 jobs available.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |