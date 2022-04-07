Supreme Court denies appeal filed by former Tourism Minister Elena Udrea, maintains six- years in prison sentence

Supreme Court denies appeal filed by former Tourism Minister Elena Udrea, maintains six- years in prison sentence. A panel of five Supreme Court judges on Thursday denied an appeal filed by former Tourism Minister Elena Udrea and the other defendants in the “Bute boxing gala” case, thus sustaining a six-year in prison sentence. The court’s ruling was taken by a majority of votes and is final, so... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]