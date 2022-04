Safetech Innovations partners with Fidelis Cybersecurity

Safetech Innovations partners with Fidelis Cybersecurity. Safetech Innovations (BVB: SAFE), a Romanian cybersecurity company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, today announces a significant partnership with Fidelis Cybersecurity, a US-based cybersecurity company focused on quickly detecting and responding to cyber threats and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]