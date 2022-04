EveryMatrix expands Bucharest base with a new office building, Arghezi 4

EveryMatrix expands Bucharest base with a new office building, Arghezi 4. iGaming provider EveryMatrix is expanding its Bucharest development hub through a new agreement with STRABAG Real Estate. The new high-tech building developed by STRABAG Real Estate will accommodate the company’s 350 employees on a surface of 7,500 square meters of office space. The transaction (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]