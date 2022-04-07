Pavel, Margarit & Associates: What can you do in order to recover your debt in Romania?



Pavel, Margarit & Associates: What can you do in order to recover your debt in Romania?.

Romanian Law provides to each creditor alternative solutions in order to recover a claim/debt from the Romanian debtor, whether it is a Romanian Court action, such as a legal claim, payment ordinance, small claims, or other preliminary proceedings in debt recovery in Romania. A specialized (...)