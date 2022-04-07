Automation services integrator Encorsa supports the digitization and streamlining of Electrica Furnizare’s customer relationship by implementing an AI-based digital assistant

Encorsa, an integrator of digital transformation services through low-code and no-code hyper-automation technologies, Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence, has completed the implementation of a digital assistant for Electrica Furnizare.