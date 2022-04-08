 
Romaniapress.com

April 8, 2022

Euroins Becomes Romania’s Insurance Market Leader in 2021 after City Insurance Collapse
Apr 8, 2022

Euroins Becomes Romania’s Insurance Market Leader in 2021 after City Insurance Collapse.

Euroins Romania is the new leader of the local insurance market, with over RON2.19 billion gross underwritten premiums at end-2021, up 67.4% from 2020, equaling a 15.4% market share, in line with information published in ASF (Financial Supervision Authority) report on the 2021 insurance market (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Elena Udrea remains in custody in Bulgaria; Bulgarian judges to make a decision on Saturday on Romania's request to extradite her Udrea was sentenced on Thursday for corruption and once again tried to dodge the law by leaving the country Romania’s former Minister of Tourism Elena Udrea on Friday was taken to a court in Bulgaria as part of the procedures to extradite her to Romania. She was apprehended on Thursday... The (...)

Vodafone and Salvamont launch two state-of-the-art search and rescue technologies powered by GigaNetwork Vodafone Romania and Salvamont (Mountain Rescuers Association) strengthen their technological partnership and launch two digital solutions that, together with the power and the reliability of the recently rebranded Vodafone GigaNetwork, help to significantly reduce the time needed to search for (...)

BAT Romania: Tobacco products generated over 1 billion EUR positive contribution to Romania's trade balance 2021: Tobacco accounts for about 50% of the total food, beverage and tobacco exports BAT is one of the largest exporters of processed agricultural products in Romania In 2021, Romania exported 1.34 billion euros worth of tobacco products, according to the latest National Institute of Statistics (...)

INS: Romania's economy increases 5.9 pct in 2021 Romania’s economy increased 5.9 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, and was 2.4 percent up in unadjusted terms in Q4 2021 compared to the year-ago period, but shrank 0.1 percent in real terms compared to Q3 2021, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said in a statement. Expressed as (...)

EduMin Cimpeanu: Emergency ordinance redefining full-time education, already on approval circuit Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Friday in a press conference held in Iasi that full-time university education would be redefined, by means of an emergency ordinance, which is already on approval circuit. “The emergency ordinance redefines the form of full-time education, which (...)

Romania Reports 72,123 Real Estate Deals In March 2022 The number of real estate deals in Romania stood at 72,123 in March 2022, 13,460 more than in February 2022, data from the national cadaster agency ANCPI showed Friday.

Inundatii.ro brand wins bronze medal in "Transform Awards Europe" competition The Inundatii.ro brand, which was developed within a project carried out by the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests (MMAP), in partnership with the National Administration “Romanian Waters” (ANAR) and with the support of the World Bank, won the bronze medal in the “Transform Awards Europe” (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |