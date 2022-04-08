Euroins Becomes Romania’s Insurance Market Leader in 2021 after City Insurance Collapse

Euroins Becomes Romania’s Insurance Market Leader in 2021 after City Insurance Collapse. Euroins Romania is the new leader of the local insurance market, with over RON2.19 billion gross underwritten premiums at end-2021, up 67.4% from 2020, equaling a 15.4% market share, in line with information published in ASF (Financial Supervision Authority) report on the 2021 insurance market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]