Genesis Property: Over 80% of employees say working from home has affected their relationship with their team



Genesis Property: Over 80% of employees say working from home has affected their relationship with their team.

Nearly 88% improve their collaboration with colleagues when they go to the office The easing of the Covid-19 restrictions, two years after the start of the pandemic, strengthens the prospects of employees returning to the office, but also increasingly highlights the effects of the lack of (...)