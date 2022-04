ClusterPower opens the largest data center in Romania

ClusterPower opens the largest data center in Romania. ClusterPower officially opened on April 1, 2022 the largest data center in Romania, in Mischii, Dolj County. The value of the project was estimated at about EUR 40 million. The ClusterPower technology park covers a ​​25,000 square meters area and will include a one-stop-shop Artificial (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]