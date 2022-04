US Fried Chicken Chain Popeyes Wants to Open 6 Units in Romania in 2022, all in Bucharest



US Fried Chicken Chain Popeyes Wants to Open 6 Units in Romania in 2022, all in Bucharest.

US restaurant chain Popeyes, due to officially enter the Romanian market in April 2022 in a franchise system, wants to open six units this year, all in Bucharest. The first unit will be opened on April 9, in Baneasa Shopping City of northern (...)