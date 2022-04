Farm Machinery Producer Maschio-Gaspardo Seeks to Hire 65 People for Arad Plant

Farm Machinery Producer Maschio-Gaspardo Seeks to Hire 65 People for Arad Plant. Italy’s farm machinery producer Maschio-Gaspardo, which owns a plant in Chisineu-Cris of Arad, currently has 65 jobs available. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]