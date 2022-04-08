OMV Petrom Crude Oil Production Down 13%, Natural Gas Production Down 12% YoY In 1Q/2022

OMV Petrom Crude Oil Production Down 13%, Natural Gas Production Down 12% YoY In 1Q/2022. Energy company OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) on Friday said its crude oil production dropped by 13% and its natural gas production by 12% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2022, mainly due to a natural decline in deposits, but at rising prices, in line with a report on the technical indicators of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]