BAT Romania: Tobacco products generated over 1 billion EUR positive contribution to Romania’s trade balance

BAT Romania: Tobacco products generated over 1 billion EUR positive contribution to Romania’s trade balance. 2021: Tobacco accounts for about 50% of the total food, beverage and tobacco exports BAT is one of the largest exporters of processed agricultural products in Romania In 2021, Romania exported 1.34 billion euros worth of tobacco products, according to the latest National Institute of Statistics (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]