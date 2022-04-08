Inundatii.ro brand wins bronze medal in “Transform Awards Europe” competition

The Inundatii.ro brand, which was developed within a project carried out by the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests (MMAP), in partnership with the National Administration "Romanian Waters" (ANAR) and with the support of the World Bank, won the bronze medal in the "Transform Awards Europe" (...)