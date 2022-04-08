Oltenia Energy Complex receives 895 million euros for the construction of photovoltaic and gas-fired power plants
Apr 8, 2022
The Oltenia Energy Complex receives 895 million euros for the construction of photovoltaic and gas-fired power plants of a total capacity of 2,060 MW from the Modernisation Fund, according to a statement by the company released to Agerpres on Friday. The Investment Committee of the (...)
