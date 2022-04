PNL elects new chairman on Sunday, Nicolae Ciuca the sole candidate

PNL elects new chairman on Sunday, Nicolae Ciuca the sole candidate. The extraordinary congress of the National Liberal Party (PNL) will reunite on Sunday, in Parliament, for electing the new chairman, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca being the sole candidate for this position. Ciuca submitted his candidacy for PNL’s leadership on Wednesday, on the last day when this (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]