Minister of Development Cseke: 27.7pct of Romania’s population is not connected to the water network, 44 pct is not connected to the sewerage network



The Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila, on Friday stated, in Targoviste, that 27.7pct of the population is not connected to the water network and 44pct is not connected to the sewerage network, with the “Anghel Saligny” National Investment Programme being (...)