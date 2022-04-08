Elena Udrea remains in custody in Bulgaria; Bulgarian judges to make a decision on Saturday on Romania’s request to extradite her



Elena Udrea remains in custody in Bulgaria; Bulgarian judges to make a decision on Saturday on Romania’s request to extradite her.

Udrea was sentenced on Thursday for corruption and once again tried to dodge the law by leaving the country Romania’s former Minister of Tourism Elena Udrea on Friday was taken to a court in Bulgaria as part of the procedures to extradite her to Romania. She was apprehended on Thursday... The (...)