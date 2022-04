Nicolae Ciuca, elected as chairman of PNL

Nicolae Ciuca, elected as chairman of PNL. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca was elected as chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) during the Party's Congress, which took place in Parliament, on Sunday. Ciuca was the sole candidate for the position of PNL chairman. The motion that Nicolae Ciuca ran with received 1,060 votes in favor and (...)