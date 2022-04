World Bank Slashes Romania 2022 Growth Projection to 1.9% from 4.3% amid Ukraine War

World Bank Slashes Romania 2022 Growth Projection to 1.9% from 4.3% amid Ukraine War. The World Bank downwardly revised its growth forecast for Romania, to 1.9% for 2022, from the 4.3% projection of January, in line with a report analyzing Ukraine war fallout over Eastern European economies. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]