Ophthalmology Clinic Clario Sees 2021 Turnover Double YOY, To RON4.5M. Clario, an ophthalmology clinic founded 7 years ago in Bucharest by Apostolescu family, ended 2021 with RON4.5 million turnover, from ZF calculations, double the 2020 level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]