Delivery Platform Bringo Sees Order Numbers Rise by 50% in 2022 YOY. Delivery platform Bringo, controlled by French group Carrefour, expects the number of orders to surge by over 50% this year against 2021, says Ioana Ilie Dobre, general manager of the company. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]