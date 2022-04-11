Romania Raises RON351M From Banks Via Two Bond IssuesRomania's finance ministry on Monday (April 11) raised RON351 million, below the planned target of RON600 million, selling bonds maturing in 2026 and 2030, at annual average yields of 6.38% and 6.61%, respectively.
Egger Budgets EUR15M Investments for 2022Egger Romania, part of the Austrian supplier of wood-based materials for furniture and interiors, construction and flooring Egger, has budgeted an investment program of about EUR15 million for this year, for the implementation of new technologies, improvement of product quality, infrastructure (...)
Eckerle Automotive Revenue Rises 20% to RON229.7M in 2021Automotive component supplier Eckerle Automotive, the local subsidiary of the German Eckerle Group, posted RON229.7 million (EUR46.7 million) revenue in 2021, up 20% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry (...)