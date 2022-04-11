SkyTower signs a lease extension and two new leases, welcoming two new tenants

SkyTower signs a lease extension and two new leases, welcoming two new tenants. SkyTower has recently signed a lease extension and two new lease contracts, as current tenant Farmasi and newcomers EBV Elektronik & Be Think Solve Execute Ro have secured their offices in the tallest office building in Romania. Farmasi, the international beauty, personal care, and wellness (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]