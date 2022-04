Romania’s Public Debt Grows By RON20.2B To RON595.8B In Jan-Feb 2022

Romania's public debt, in both lei and foreign currency, increased by RON20.2 billion (EUR4.1 billion) in January-February 2022, to RON596.8 billion (EUR120.6 billion), in line with finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]