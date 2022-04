OTP Bank Sees Romania’s GDP Growth Below 2% In 2022

OTP Bank Sees Romania’s GDP Growth Below 2% In 2022. OTP Bank said in a report on Monday that Romania’s economic recovery is seen slowing substantially in 2022 and the country’s GDP growth is expected to stay below 2% in 2022 as inflation erodes real income, monetary policy tightens and supply chain problems could further (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]