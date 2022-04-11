Restart Energy To Carry Out Over EUR1M Solar Energy Project For Florea Grup

Restart Energy To Carry Out Over EUR1M Solar Energy Project For Florea Grup. Restart Energy, one of the largest independent energy suppliers on the Romanian market, signed a contract worth over EUR1 million with Alba-based building materials manufacturer Florea Grup whereby the former will install 3,867 solar panels on the rooftops of the Petra Pavaje plants in Alba (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]