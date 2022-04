Egger Budgets EUR15M Investments for 2022

Egger Budgets EUR15M Investments for 2022. Egger Romania, part of the Austrian supplier of wood-based materials for furniture and interiors, construction and flooring Egger, has budgeted an investment program of about EUR15 million for this year, for the implementation of new technologies, improvement of product quality, infrastructure (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]