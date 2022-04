Nexxon Reports 20% Higher Turnover, Of Over RON193M, YoY In 2021

Nexxon Reports 20% Higher Turnover, Of Over RON193M, YoY In 2021. Tire and inner tube distributor Nexxon, headquartered in Targu Secuiesc (Covasna County), ended 2021 with a turnover of RON193.2 million (over EUR39 million), up 20% from 2020, and targets a 30% increase in turnover in 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]