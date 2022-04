Total Trading Value With Shares Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange Doubles To Over EUR1B In 1Q/2022



Total Trading Value With Shares Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange Doubles To Over EUR1B In 1Q/2022.

The value of transactions performed in the first three months of 2022 with the shares of companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) exceeds the value from the first six months of 2021.