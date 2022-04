Integrisoft Solutions’ Turnover Up 39% YoY To EUR5M In 2021

Integrisoft Solutions’ Turnover Up 39% YoY To EUR5M In 2021. Integrisoft Solutions, a supplier of software applications and solutions, with more than 70 employees locally and over 15 years of experience in the local public administration, ended 2021 with a turnover of nearly RON24.9 million (EUR5 million), up nearly 40% on the year, company officials (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]