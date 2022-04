Proleasing Motors Ends 2021 With Turnover Of Over RON270M And Net Profit Estimated At RON15M

Proleasing Motors Ends 2021 With Turnover Of Over RON270M And Net Profit Estimated At RON15M. Proleasing Motors, authorized dealer for the BMW, Ford and Hyundai brands, ended 2021 with a turnover of over RON270 million and a net profit estimated at RON15 million, given that sales grew by 15%, company officials said in a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]