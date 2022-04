Nordis Group Expects to Deliver Almost 1,000 Units in Nordis Mamaia by Yearend

Nordis Group Expects to Deliver Almost 1,000 Units in Nordis Mamaia by Yearend. Nordis Group, a real estate developer of premium hotel and residential complexes, announced that it would start delivering the hotel and residential units in the first phase of the Nordis Mamaia complex this July. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]