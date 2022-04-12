Belgian Prime Minister De Croo pays visit to Romania to discuss development of the crisis in Ukraine and its impact, energy security at European level: Putin will not go unpunished



Belgian Prime Minister De Croo pays visit to Romania to discuss development of the crisis in Ukraine and its impact, energy security at European level: Putin will not go unpunished.

President Iohannis: Balanced, long-term consolidation of NATO’s defense and deterrence posture must be accelerated The balanced, long-term consolidation of NATO’s defense and deterrence posture must be accelerated, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace in a (...)