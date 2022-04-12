Belgian Prime Minister De Croo pays visit to Romania to discuss development of the crisis in Ukraine and its impact, energy security at European level: Putin will not go unpunished
Apr 12, 2022
Belgian Prime Minister De Croo pays visit to Romania to discuss development of the crisis in Ukraine and its impact, energy security at European level: Putin will not go unpunished.
President Iohannis: Balanced, long-term consolidation of NATO’s defense and deterrence posture must be accelerated The balanced, long-term consolidation of NATO’s defense and deterrence posture must be accelerated, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace in a (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]