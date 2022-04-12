Senate President predicts higher inflation-busting costs ahead: Regrettably, the estimates I have made so far have proven to be right



Senate President predicts higher inflation-busting costs ahead: Regrettably, the estimates I have made so far have proven to be right.

Senate President Florin Citu predicts high inflation-busting costs lying ahead, noting also that inflation-curbing measures should have been taken earlier, and that the delay will result in even tougher costs. “Regrettably, the estimates I have made so far have proven to be right. In January I (...)