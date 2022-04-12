 
Romaniapress.com

April 12, 2022

Senate President predicts higher inflation-busting costs ahead: Regrettably, the estimates I have made so far have proven to be right
Apr 12, 2022

Senate President predicts higher inflation-busting costs ahead: Regrettably, the estimates I have made so far have proven to be right.

Senate President Florin Citu predicts high inflation-busting costs lying ahead, noting also that inflation-curbing measures should have been taken earlier, and that the delay will result in even tougher costs. “Regrettably, the estimates I have made so far have proven to be right. In January I (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu, on official visit to Republic of North Macedonia on Thursday Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu is on an official visit to the Republic of North Macedonia on Thursday, at the invitation of his counterpart, Bujar Osmani, informs a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES. According to the cited source, the schedule (...)

PSD's Ciolacu: Vouchers for vulnerable persons will have financing from state budget and European funds The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, specified on Wednesday that vouchers will be given to vulnerable people and for students that are receiving social scholarships, with financing from both the state budget and European funds. Asked, in Parliament, where the money (...)

Belgium's PM De Croo, PM Ciuca and President Iohannis visit the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base: NATO, defensive alliance ready to defend member states territory Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Wednesday in Romania that NATO is a defensive alliance which member states are ready to defend their territory in the event of an attack, adding that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was an assault on the core values of the EU and... The post (...)

PM Ciuca, Belgian counterpart De Croo discuss security situation, impact generated by the Russian military aggression in Ukraine On Wednesday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca discussed with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, who is currently paying a visit to Romania, the security situation in the region and the impact generated by the Russian military aggression in Ukraine. According to a press release of the (...)

Jazz in the Park festival in Cluj-Napoca announces first artists for its 10th edition The Jazz in the Park festival in Cluj-Napoca will hold its 10th edition this year, between September 1 and September 4. The event will take place in the city's "Romulus Vuia" Ethnographic Park, the oldest open-air museum in Romania. According to the organizers, the first artists to join the (...)

Most employees in Romania would like to work 4 days a week, survey says Almost 8 out of 10 employees in Romania (78%) are open to the four-day week model and believe that this is a very good time to adopt the shorter working week, according to a survey conducted by the BestJobs recruitment platform. However, 55% of employees are afraid of extending the program from (...)

Romanian president says "Russia's brutal aggression against Ukraine" has changed regional, European security Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, April 13, that "Russia's brutal aggression against Ukraine has fundamentally changed regional, European, and Euro-Atlantic security," with a negative impact at the global level. "As early as 2014, following the illegal annexation of the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |