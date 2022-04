Romania Raises EUR259.5M Selling 2025 Bonds At 1.94% Average Yield

Romania Raises EUR259.5M Selling 2025 Bonds At 1.94% Average Yield. Romania's finance ministry raised EUR259.5 million on Tuesday (April 12) selling bonds maturing in 2025, at an annual average yield of 1.94%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]