DIY Retailer Artsani Sales up 5% to RON173M in 2021. Artsani Com, the company through which the business of the two Artsani DIY stores in Prahova, owned by entrepreneurs George Tapu and Oleg Tataru, is operated, has returned to growth and posted RON173 million sales in 2021, up 5% from the previous year, data available on the Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]