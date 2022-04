Dedeman Founders Buy Minority Stake In Farmacia Tei Group

Dedeman Founders Buy Minority Stake In Farmacia Tei Group. Paval Holding, founded by Dragos & Adrian Paval brothers who established do-it-yourself retailer Dedeman, are acquiring a minority stake in a group made up of Farmacia Tei and Bebe Tei. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]