KeysFin estimates: The Romanian private health care services, record level in 2021

KeysFin estimates: The Romanian private health care services, record level in 2021. The turnover of the Romanian private medical services market rose by 11% compared to 2019 and exceeded the 2011 level by 312%, reaching lei 15.4 billion in 2020, according to the latest KeyFin analysis. For 2021 KeyFin analysts estimate lei 17 billion threshold to be exceeded, due to the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]